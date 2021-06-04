‘We do not tolerate indiscriminate gunfire’ Pittsfield Police address recent gun violence

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is addressing a recent spat of gun violence in the city. In the most recent incident, a car with two adults and three children in it was hit by gunfire.

Police say they received ShotSpotter activation in the area of 266 Francis Avenue. They say they found a car, with the five people inside, had been hit by gunfire, no one was injured. They say a nearby unoccupied car was also shot.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Matos at (413) 448-9700 x576. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Officers say within the past two weeks there have been at least five confirmed shooting incidents within the city. Those incidents include one instance of a man sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and another incident where a vehicle containing two small children was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to confirmed shooting incidents on June 1, June 2, and June 3. There were eight confirmed shootings during the month of May and a shooting homicide in April on the city’s main thoroughfare, according to police.

The department says officers are working diligently to both investigate these shootings and prevent further instances of gunfire. They are asking for the public’s help investigating these incidents and helping to prevent incidents in the future.

Officers say they do not tolerate ‘indiscriminate gunfire, especially when our youngest and most vulnerable citizens are present.’ The department strongly urging residents to come forward saying, “Within our community is a resident or residents who know who these shooters are.”

They also say at least one resident knew that one or more shooters were in the community, armed, with the intention of committing a crime. They say if that person just alerted police, incidents like this can be avoided.