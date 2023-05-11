PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, at the intersection of Pearl Street and Fenn Street. As a result, water service in the area will be temporarily shut off, and city officials say City Hall and 100 North Street will be closed for the day with an anticipated reopening on Friday for normal business hours.

City officials say crews are currently working to repair the break, which was caused due to a private utility construction truck. When the water service returns, discoloration may occur.

Any resident who experiences discolorations is encouraged to run cold water in their faucets until the water clears up. If it does not improve, contact the water department at (413) 499-9339.