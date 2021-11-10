WATCH LIVE: Congressman Neal attends groundbreaking for Eagle Mill Redevelopment Project in Lee

(WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be in Berkshire County to help celebrate the beginning of two construction projects Wednesday.

First, he will join with Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin, Senator Adam Hinds, Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, and other local officials to help break ground on the $60 million Eagle Mill Redevelopment Project located at 73 West Center Street in Lee at 11 a.m. Once complete, the project will feature 122 apartments, with 56 units designated affordable.

Neal will continue to Pittsfield to join with city officials to celebrate renovations to the Berkshire Family YMCA Pittsfield branch located at 292 North Street at 1 p.m. He will be joined with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. The $12.4 million project has been underway since 2017. The plans include a new child care wing, an indoor walking/running track, a new basketball court, and improved energy efficiency.

22News is attending both events and will be livestreamed on WWLP.com.