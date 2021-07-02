Warren county COVID and vaccine update

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 2 Warren County gave out a COVID and vaccine update.

Warren County Health Services said one resident who was in their 70’s has died because of COVID, it was the first death since April 20.

Warren County Health Services reported two additional COVID cases along with two additional recoveries. They are now monitoring nine active COVID cases with all the patients having mild illnesses.

As vaccination numbers continue to increase, Warren County’s active case number for today is 72% lower than it was a month ago.

19 of 39,860 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID. All three vaccines were involved with these 19 cases. 17 of 19 had a mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill before passing away.

“We have known all along that no vaccine is 100% effective. But the vaccines we have now are the best weapon we have to protect ourselves as COVID continues to spread in our community, and viral variants emerge. Getting the vaccine also helps protect the vulnerable people in your life,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director.

Vaccine information:

Most local pharmacies also continue to have walk-in availability for COVID vaccination.

41,904 Warren County residents (65.2% of the county’s population, 6 highest among counties in New York State) received their first vaccine doses as of July 1, and 39,860 have been fully vaccinated. 62.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series (Tied for 1st in Capital Region, 4th in NY State), compared to the state average of 52.9%.

COVID information: