WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — The vote for a new firehouse in Williamstown, Mass., passed. The vote was held during a public meeting at the Williamstown Elementary School gym.

Voters were able to give public comment before the group voted by raising their hands. A total of 541 votes were cast, and the project was approved 509 to 32.

The total cost of the project is more than $22 million. More than $5 million of the funding has already been secured through donations.