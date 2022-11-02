PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Staff and volunteers at The Christian Center in Pittsfield spend the week leading up to Thanksgiving peeling, chopping, boiling, mashing, and packing foods. On Thanksgiving Day, meals are portioned and packed for takeout for all community members, and for delivery to the elderly and homebound.

As part of the initiative, The Christian Center serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals to elderly shut-ins around Berkshire County. And to cap it off, the organization hosts a sit-down meal on Turkey Day at noon.

This event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. The center is looking for drivers, servers, set up and clean up volunteers to help out this year. They’re also in need of several food items.

Food donations needed:

Fresh or frozen turkeys

Stuffing

Butter

Sugar

Brown sugar

Chicken broth

Fresh pies or frozen

Rolls

Fresh potatoes

Butternut squash

Whipped cream

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call (413) 443-2828 and ask to speak with Karen or email karen.ryan@ccofp.org.