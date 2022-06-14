NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A vigil was held in North Adams on Tuesday for a woman who was found dead inside her home on Memorial Day weekend. Jillian Tatro Rosado, 38, was found dead in a Charles Street home.

Her husband, Luis Rosado, 49, was arrested and charged with murder in her death. The vigil was held by the Elizabeth Freeman Center, who said domestic violence is a societal issue that happens too often.

“We need laws to change,” Elizabeth Freeman Center Dir. of Programs Jennifer Goewey said. “We are very reactive and not proactive, and it’s really problematic, and as a community, I think we need to have different conversations around domestic violence.”

Jillian’s friends and family said she had so much more life to live and was a free spirit.