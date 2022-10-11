LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ventfort Hall will be decorated with cobwebs and ghouls for Halloween weekend on Friday, October 28 through Monday, October 31. Guests are invited to wear their best Halloween costumes during their visit to the Haunted Hall.

Schedule

Friday, October 28: Opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regulated self-guided tour admission. extended hours 4p.m. to 8 p.m. Ghost tour with Robert Oakes, author of Ghosts of the Berkshires at 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: Opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regulated self-guided tour admission, free family admission from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids of all ages. Paranormal investigator David Raby will lead a paranormal investigation of the mansion from 7 pm-midnight. Advanced reservations highly recommended for investigation as tickets are limited.

Sunday, October 30: Opens 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for regulated self-guided tour admission, free family admission from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for kids of all ages. The weekend will conclude with a ghost tour with Robert Oakes at 7 pm on Sunday.

As a special offering, Ventfort Hall will welcome families to visit the house at no charge on Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm-6 pm. The first floor of the house will be open, with a Halloween themed scavenger hunt for kids with a prize at the end. Enjoy this extra opportunity to wear your Halloween costume and have the perfect photo opportunity to create memories for years to come! Light refreshments will be provided on the back veranda, weather permitting.

Reservations and masks are required for all spooky events Halloween weekend. For reservations call Ventfort Hall at (413) 637-3206. The historical mansion is located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox. More information can be found at the Gilded Age website.