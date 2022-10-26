SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has received an update on the fatal car accident that happened in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. Three people in the Sienna died on the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the bodies they say. EMS transported four others from the Sienna to Berkshire Medical Center, and the one occupant of the Silverado was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment. The Berkshire District Attorney’s office has not yet released the names of those involved.

The Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are investigating the collision and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 413-499-1112. The Sheffield Police Department, Sheffield Fire Department, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and multiple in-state and out-of-state EMS units responded to the scene.