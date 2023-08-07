PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has announced road work between August 8 and 10. The paving is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. but is subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.

Residents are urged to use caution when traveling on the roads. The road work is as follows:

Tuesday, August 8 – Pave the first course blacktop on Cloverdale Street

Wednesday, August 9 – Finish the first course on Cloverdale Street and start the first course on Tamarack Rd.

Thursday, August 10 – Pave the first course on Lucia Drive and Quirico Drive

Parking on the streets is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.