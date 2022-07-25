PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police Department, Fire Department, and County Ambulance were called to Burbank Park public beach area at Onota Lake Sunday afternoon for an unresponsive child. The eight-year-old child was found in the water around 4:58 p.m. Citizens nearby tried to revive them with CPR. When first responders arrived, they took over rescue measures.

The young child was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center and then later sent to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for extra treatment. The child’s condition was last listed as stable.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700 x582. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).