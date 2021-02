DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Forget snowmen. A dad and his two daughters put their artistic skills to the test. The three Massachusetts residents created a giant snow castle on the front lawn of their home.

Brooke and Mia Thomas spent 16 hours building the castle.

The Thomas Family was originally planning on visiting Disney World, but the pandemic altered their plans. The sisters then decided to bring a little bit of princess magic to Dalton instead.