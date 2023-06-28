NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two children were rescued from the Hoosic River, also known as the Hoosac, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say one of the children was taken to the emergency department as a precaution, and the other was in good condition.

Officials say the children were swimming in the river, but were washed out due to a strong current from recent rain and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters Lt. Kevin Alicea and Mitch Maselli were two of the first on the scene and in the water. Officials say both were off duty at the time.

Members from the North Adams Fire Department, Police, and NBEMS responded to the scene as well.