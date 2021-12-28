Two arrested in Pittsfield after police find gun during traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Springfield man and a Pittsfield woman were arrested by Massachusetts State Police for possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

Police said that around 9:50 a.m. on December 18, troopers in Pittsfield saw a black BMW 535 sedan on Wahconah Street with a license plate registered to a 2008 Porsche. The trooper pulled over the car, and the driver reportedly identified himself as 35-year-old Shamaun Drayton of Springfield.

Drayton had no valid driver’s license or registration. Officers said they discovered his license was suspended. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Police said they told the passenger in the car, 22-year-old Tabitha Stanton of Pittsfield, that it would be towed. They said she grabbed a red bag and exited the vehicle. But before it was towed, the car was searched by officers who said they found in the glove box a 9mm Taurus TC111 handgun with a 15-round magazine in the chamber.

Neither Drayton nor Stanton had a license to carry a firearm. Officers then conducted a probable cause search on Stanton’s red bag, where they said they found another magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Stanton was then arrested.

Drayton was charged and arraigned on:

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Possession of ammunition without FID card (subsequent offense)

Carrying a loaded firearm

Carrying a firearm (second offense)

Operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license

Unregistered motor vehicle

Attaching false registration plates

Stanton was charged and arraigned on: