WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – This Friday NEWS10 is heading to Williamstown for our next installment of NEWS10 in Your Town! A beloved coffee shop with rich ties to the area is marking 30 years in business.

According to their website, Tunnel City Coffee was founded in 1992 when owner Paul Lovegreen moved to the Berkshires and opened Cold Spring Coffee Roasters in downtown Williamstown. Twelve years later, they changed their name to Tunnel City Coffee to reflect the nickname of their neighboring city, North Adams – home of the historic Hoosac Tunnel.

The roasting company’s dark roast and cold brew ranks at the top for popular menu items. But it’s definitely not just about the coffee, their pastries, breakfast sandwiches and fresh baked quiche are also quite popular. Pro-Tip: If you want to order like a regular, order a hot cup of their dark roast and scoop up one of their mammoth muffins before they’re sold out.

Pastry Chef Dara Lindley has worked at the establishment for twenty one years. She credits the friendly faces on her team for bringing back their loyal customers.

In addition to their flagship location, Tunnel City Coffee has a coffee bar on the Mass MoCA campus and a roasting facility in North Adams.