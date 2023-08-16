LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bradley Cooper’s new film “Maestro” has gotten its first teaser trailer. The film stars and is written and directed by Cooper.

According to Netflix, the film focuses on composer Leonard Bernstein, played by Cooper, and his lifelong relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan. The movie also stars Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman.

The movie was partly filmed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts from May 21 to May 26, 2022. The Tanglewood scenes were set in the 1940s and 1980s.

“Maestro” was also filmed in New York City, Los Angeles, and England. You can watch the teaser trailer on Netflix’s Youtube page.

“Maestro” is premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September before having a limited theatrical release on November 22. The film will hit Netflix on December 20.