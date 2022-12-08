PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Tito’s Mexican Bar & Grill reopened its doors under new management from La Fogata. The restaurant is offering a smaller opening menu but will expand to a full menu soon.

Doors will be open every day of the week except for Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Currently, there will not be any liquor served as the restaurant is waiting on its license to be approved by the state. Once the license is approved, hours will be extended on the weekends. Currently, customers will not be able to bring their own liquor