PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Tickets for the seasonal Berkshire Flyer train between New York City and Pittsfield are now on sale. The service will resume on May 26, and operate on weekends until Columbus Day weekend.

“Amtrak is pleased to offer the Berkshire Flyer between New York City and the Berkshires once again after last summer’s successful launch,” said Amtrak Vice President State Supported Services Ray Lang. “Thanks to our partners at MassDOT, NYSDOT, and CSX, customers can enjoy a sustainable and relaxing weekend trip with great weather and beautiful scenery all season long.”

The Berkshire Flyer departs from New York Penn Station at 3:16 p.m. on Fridays and arrives at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center, 1 Columbus Avenue, Pittsfield at 7:12 p.m. The Sunday return trip departs Pittsfield at 3 p.m. and arrives in New York at 7:10 p.m.

Stops along the route include Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson, and the Albany-Rensselaer Station. Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.