PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Pittsfield. All three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center.

On Tuesday, around 3:40 p.m., multiple crews responded to a single-car crash near 241 South Street in Pittsfield. Police say a 2004 Dodge Dakota was traveling northbound on South Street in the 240 block.

Law enforcement says the car left the roadway to the right and struck a tree at the southeast intersection of South Street and Broad Street. The occupants were freed from the car with the use of mechanical means.

Police say both northbound lanes of South Street were closed from Crofut Street to Broad Street for roughly 30 minutes. The right northbound lane of South Street stayed closed for roughly an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.

All three occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. Police say weather doesn’t appear to be a factor in this incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Michael Silver at (413) 448-9700, extension 596.