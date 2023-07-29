PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department announced they are investigating a head-on crash that occurred on North Street. Three people suffered injuries as a result of the accident, according to police.

On July 28 at 10:35 p.m., police responded alongside the Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance to the area of 1292 North Street for the report of a crash. Police determined that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on North Street in the 1200 block collided with a 2019 Nissan Rogue which had been traveling northbound.

Both drivers as well as a passenger in the Nissan were transported to Berkshire Medical Center. The driver of the Nissan reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet sustained non-life threatening injuries. The names of those involved are being withheld until their family members have been contacted.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Silver at (413)448-9700 ext. 596.