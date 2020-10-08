Thousands still without power in western Massachusetts after Wednesday’s storm

(WWLP) — Thousands are still without power Thursday morning after a powerful storm ripped through the area Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map at 6:32 a.m. about 30,307 customers are without power. Hampden County is now the hardest hit area with 10,972 costumers without power, 5,982 in Berkshire County, 6,754 in Hampshire County, and 6,599 are without power in Franklin County.

According to Eversource’s outage map on their website, 14,790 customers are still without power with Springfield, Amherst, Greenfield, and Montague being the hardest-hit areas.

Westfield Gas and Electric crews have been out all night trying to get the power back on for people in the area. The utility said there are still some major pockets of town still without service including Springdale, Papermill, Drybridge, and parts of Holyoke and Southampton Roads.

On Springdale road, wires caused a fire after they were knocked down by strong wind gusts.

A viewer of NEWS10 sister site 22News sent in images that show damage to the roof of gas supply resources on Medeiros Way. The roof was partially torn off in the high winds. There was even a 74 mile per hour gust recorded in Westfield during the storm.

Southampton Road (22News Viewer)

Gas Supply Resources on Medeiros Way (22News Viewer)

