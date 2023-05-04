PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The third week of hydrant flushing in Pittsfield will begin Monday, May 8. Water mains throughout the city will be flushed through hydrants to remove pipeline corrosion products.

The City of Pittsfield says there will also be early morning flushing on Tuesday, May 9, from 3 to 6 a.m. The impacted areas include South Street/East Housatonic intersection to Charles and Wahconah Streets.

The flushing commencing on May 8 is expected to affect the following areas:

Several locations along Park, King, and Onota streets near Von Nida Street, Walnut Street,

West Housatonic Street, Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue

All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood

streets in between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon, and Cole Avenues)

West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets

in-between

Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Pecks Road, Thomas Island, Upper

North and outer Wahconah Streets, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street

Hancock Road starting at the North Street intersection which would include the Highland

and Ridge Avenue neighborhoods.

The City of Pittsfield says that although flushing may cause discolored water and reduced pressure around the areas of flushing, appropriate measures will be taken to guarantee proper levels of treatment and disinfections are maintained in the system at all times. If any residents experience discolored water or low-pressure conditions, they are urged to call the Water Department at (413) 499-9339.