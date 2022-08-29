PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The third of four people charged with the murder of 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista was arraigned in Berkshire District Court Monday. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Naquan Miller was arraigned on Monday.
Charges
- Murder
- Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury
- Accessory before the fact
- Accessory after the fact
Miller is one of four suspects charged with murder in the homicide case of Delacruz-Batista. Jamel Nicholson, and Timothy McFadden have already been indicted for similar charges and Anthony Robertson is scheduled to be arraigned on September 22.
On December 4, 2021, a hunter found Delacruz-Batista’s body in the Pittsfield State Forest. It was determined that Delacruz-Batista died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Between February and April, all four suspects were arrested by police.