PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The man who shot and seriously injured a Cheshire man in 2018 was found guilty Friday of armed assault with intent to murder, and other charges, by a Berkshire Superior Court jury. The verdict came after a three-week trial during which evidence was presented that showed Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, 27, of Pittsfield shot Nicholas Carnevale on August 21, 2018, at a party at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain.

Charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury

Two counts of armed kidnapping

Two counts of assault and battery

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Judge Maureen Hogan scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, June 1. The jury acquitted Christopher Frazier, 22, of Pittsfield on the same charges.

Delvalle-Rodriguez and Frazier are two of four accused of participating in the attack of then 19-year-old Carnevale, of Cheshire, which included pulling him from a car, assaulting him, and then shooting him in the head. After a two-week trial, the Berkshire Superior Court jury in March found Kevin Nieves, 22, of Pittsfield, and Daquan Douglas, 28, also of Pittsfield, guilty for their roles in the shooting.

Carnevale survived but suffered severe head injuries. He has had a number of major surgeries.

“I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation, the State Police for an exhaustive investigation, and the trial team for supporting the victims and for skillfully presenting the evidence that ultimately resulted in these convictions,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I am relieved for the Carnevale family, who endured a court process that was significantly extended due to the COVID-19 court shutdowns with grace and continue to support Nick’s recovery. I hope these just convictions support Nick in his healing from the pain these defendants inflicted upon him.”