WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – Established in 1770, a community treasure, with a very long history in Berkshire County is on its way to a very bright future. The Store at Five Corners closed in 2020 during the pandemic, but now a community is working together to restore an important piece of their town’s history.

The store began as a tavern, then it was an inn, a grocery store and eventually a cafe and market. It survived both the American Revolution and the Great Depression.

At one time the Store at Five Corners was the oldest continuously operating business in the country until it closed for the first time in 2011. It changed hands a few times before it was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“It was like losing a family member honestly it felt like the community, felt like they were robbed almost. It was a store they were used to meeting their friends and neighbors,“ said Corey Wentworth, the store’s former chef.

Not ready to erase their history, a group of community members came together to create a non-profit organization called The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association. In early 2022, they raised enough funds needed to purchase and maintain the store.

When it came time to appoint a new operator Corey Wentworth was the groups’ clear choice. Wentworth said it’s a “dream come true” opportunity.

Expected to reopen in early summer, volunteers have been helping transform the building into its former glory during designated work days. If you want help by becoming a volunteer, they have more information on their website.