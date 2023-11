PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — This year, the Grinch won’t stop Christmas from coming, in fact, he’ll be in Pittsfield to help ring it in. There will be a Grinch meet and greet offering free hot chocolate on Friday, December 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Otto’s Kitchen in Comfort, as part of Park Square’s tree lighting ceremony which starts at 6 p.m.

All are welcome to free hot chocolate and a photo op with the Grinch. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be presented by Pittsfield Parks and Recreation.