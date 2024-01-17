WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Clark Art Institute is hosting its New Restorations film series throughout January and February with a group of classic movies recently restored for better viewing. Audiences can come for free to the series, with shows at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Manton Research Center starting Thursday.

Film lineup

January 18: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” directed by Wallace Worsley in 1923

January 25: “All That Money Can Buy” (aka “The Devil and Daniel Webster”), directed by William Dieterle in 1941

February 1: “Force of Evil,” directed by Abraham Polonsky in 1949

February 8: “The Bus,” directed by Haskell Wexler in 1965

February 15: “Drylongso,” directed by Cauleen Smith in 1998

The Clark Art Institute is both an art museum and a center for research, critical discussion, and higher education in the visual arts found at 225 South Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Admission to the Clark is free through March and is $20 from March through December for non-students and visitors over 21.