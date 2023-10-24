PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield announced temporary traffic restrictions on North Street at the Linden Street/Maplewood Avenue intersection due to underground utility work. The work begins on Thursday, October 26, and is expected to continue over the next several weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and to follow designated signs. Northbound traffic on North Street will be restricted from turning left onto Linden Street. Cars can continue through the intersection and turn right onto Maplewood Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be restricted from turning right onto Linden Street. Cars can continue through the intersection and turn left onto Maplewood Avenue.

Westbound traffic on Maplewood Avenue will be restricted from traveling straight to Linden Street. Instead, traffic can turn left and right onto North Street.

Eastbound traffic on Linden Street will be restricted from turning left onto North Street. Traffic can go through the intersection onto Maplewood Avenue and turn right onto North Street.

On-street parking in front of 461 North Street is prohibited during this work.