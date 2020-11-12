Taconic, Pittsfield High School shift to remote learning for rest of week

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Taconic High School and Pittsfield High School will shift to remote learning the remainder of the week after a report showed 104 new COVID-19 cases in the city.

Pittsfield Public Schools officials on Wednesday made this decision in partnership with the City of Pittsfield Board of Health and other city officials.

The high schools will be remote for the remainder of the week: Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 due to that spike in cases.

This does not affect elementary and middle schoolers within the Pittsfield Public Schools district and will remain open for hybrid learning.

Public school officials said updates will be released in upcoming days as the situation evolves.