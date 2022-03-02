PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Taconic High School community and Pittsfield Public Schools are in the home stretch for selecting a new school mascot. School officials announced Wednesday they have narrowed down the possibilities to three finalists.

Potential Mascots:

Taconic Thunder

Taconic Titans

Taconic Rockets

The three final choices were selected as part of a three-round survey process. In October, stakeholders helped with the process of providing their feedback for the first time. Close to 1,000 people participated in the first public survey.

In December, round two re-opened surveys for Taconic students, staff, alumni, and community members to select their favorite brand image from ten semi-finalists. Based on this round’s survey results and committee review, the top three contenders were selected as finalists.

With the goal of a final reveal shortly, the public is again invited to weigh in on the final selection process. The survey can be found on the Pittsfield Public Schools website or the Taconic High School website.