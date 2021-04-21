Suspect arrested in deadly Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a deadly shooting on North Street in Pittsfield, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Edward Jennings of Pittsfield, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed 39-year-old Lemond Grady, also of Pittsfield.

A ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls alerted police about the shooting in the area of 631 North Street around 6:18 p.m. Jennings, who police said matched the description given by witnesses, took off on foot and was arrested on Lincoln Street.

An ambulance took Grady to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died.

The DA’s Office said Jennings will be arraigned Wednesday morning and additional charges are pending.

Anyone who might have information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700, ext. 570. Ask for Detective Koenig.