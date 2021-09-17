Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people on Tyler Street in Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Gary Traversa at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a reported disturbance involving a motor vehicle crash and multiple stabbing victims in the area of the 700 block of Tyler Street. Two stabbing victims were located and medically assisted by Pittsfield Fire, County Ambulance, and bystanders. The victims were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police arrested 36-year-old Joshua Lofink of Pittsfield Friday just after noon by a member of the Patrol Division, Anti-Crime Unit, and Detective Bureau. Lofink is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of vandalizing property, the vehicle tires.

Lofink is expected to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court Friday afternoon.