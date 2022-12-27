BERKSHIRE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Berkshire County college art majors are invited to apply for the 2023 juried Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show. Art majors whose work is selected will be awarded 5,000 in fellowship grants.

The BAA College Fellowship Show is open to Berkshire County residents enrolled at the undergraduate level as art majors at any college in the country, as well as non-residents majoring in art at a Berkshire County college; Berkshire Community College, MCLA, Williams, and Simon’s Rock. Submission can be made by going clicking here.

The submission is open from Tuesday December 20 to February 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Participants will be notified of their acceptance into the show by Friday, March 6. The exhibit will be at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, Pittsfield, MA during the month of April. An award ceremony will be held Saturday, April 15 from 3-5 p.m.