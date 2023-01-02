NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is conducting a study to examine the costs, benefits, and investments necessary to implement passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston. Dubbed the “Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study,” the work looks to ensure future rail service would have the speed, frequency, and reliability necessary to be a competitive travel option along this corridor.

A virtual public workshop for the study will be held on Wednesday, January 11, at 6 p.m. At the workshop, the study team will present the two initial service plan alternatives and evaluation framework.

Feedback received during the meeting will be used to develop four additional service plan alternatives as part of the project’s second phase. The meeting materials will also be available after the meeting on the study website.

The meeting information, including the registration link, are currently available on the study website under “Upcoming Events.” Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with information about joining the webinar.

To sign up for updates on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail study, visit MassDOT’s website. For more information, visit the study’s online hub.