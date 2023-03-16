HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) — STRIDE, a nonprofit providing adaptive sports to individuals with disabilities, announced their “Great Race,” taking place Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m. 50 skiers and riders with disabilities or special needs are set to compete during the adaptive race.

The race has divisions for the visually impaired, blind, cognitive disabilities, amputees, mobility

impaired who use outriggers, seated skiers (wheelchair users), and snowboarders with special

needs. STRIDE believes in offering opportunities to compete to anyone challenged with a

disability. The event is open to all adaptive skiers of any age, skill level and disability. A celebratory BBQ lunch will take place prior to awards, where every racer gets a medal. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, costume and all things green are encouraged.

Coach Clif Mark comments, “STRIDE Jiminy Peak’s team is very excited for another opportunity to bring home Gold and to beat the competition; and this year we have 10 race team members competing.” The STRIDE team is proud to have competed well in the New York State Special

Olympics a few weeks ago.

The annual race serves as a fundraiser for the organization through 50/50 raffle tickets and a BBQ lunch donated by Hannaford distribution center and Freihofer bakery and will be served by Brunswick Boy Scout Troop #537. The race will take place at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, 37 Corey Road in Hancock, Mass. Visit the STRIDE website for more details on the organization.