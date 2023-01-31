PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bottomless Bricks, a business specializing in LEGO brand products and LEGO related items, is set to open in Pittsfield. The owners don’t have a specific date yet, but the storefront will be opening in early spring.

Bottomless Bricks is owned by Pittsfield residents Erin and Shane Laundry. Erin competed on season 3 of the FOX show “LEGO Masters.”

The Laundry’s started hosting LEGO themed parties in 2018 for friends and family. They eventually started Bottomless Bricks and opened a storefront in Adams in October 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store closed in March 2020. While looking for a new storefront, the owners decided to restart parts of the business including hosting birthday parties, LEGO clubs, teaching LEGO robotics workshops, and other events.

“Our mission is to promote creativity, build community, and nurture ingenuity,” said the owners.

The new Bottomless Bricks storefront will will be at 163 South Street in Pittsfield. In addition to hosting parties and events, the shop sells LEGO products including new and preowned sets, parts and pieces, and custom products such as lighting kits, attire, and accessories.

Bottomless Bricks will be hosting events for creative builders of all ages, including adults. On February 21, they will be co-hosting a “Brick & Brew” event for adults in collaboration with Pittsfield’s newest brewery, Hot Plate Brewing Co.