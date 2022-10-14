PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that the application deadline for the Halloween Parade has been extended to Thursday, October 20. This year’s parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28 on Tyler Street.

Every participating unit will need to review and complete the Halloween Parade application packet. A link to the application and more information is available under “Hot Topics” on the city’s website.

There will be a mandatory meeting for new parade participants which one representative from each organization must attend. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24 in room 203 of City Hall.

City Hall is located at 70 Allen Street. For more information, call Becky Manship, Recreation and Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.