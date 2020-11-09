Police still looking for missing Pittsfield teen [Updated]

[UPDATE: New York State Police located Roos at a Schenectady home on Monday at around noon.]

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts State Police and the Pittsfield Police Department say they are still looking Roos Bajanth, 13, of Pittsfield. Authorities are specifically asking folks in Schenectady, Albany, and Western Massachusetts to be on the lookout.

Police say she may be with an adult man she met online.

The teenager was last seen leaving her home on Columbus Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She is being described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and believed to be wearing a brown winter jacket, a red shirt, and pajamas.

If you or someone you know has any information about Roos or her whereabouts, call 911 or the Pittsfield Police Department at (413)-448-9700.

