CLARKSBURG, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts state police are investigating the death of a young child following a car crash in Clarksburg on the morning of April 8. Police explain after a preliminary investigation, a two-year-old boy died while his father fleeing the scene of the car crash on foot, lost the child in a brook.

Around 2 a.m., on April 8, troopers were dispatched to a car crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg. Officers report that within minutes, a trooper and EMS were on the scene and learned that a young child who had been in the car was unaccounted for. Troopers and firefighters began searching Hudson Brook for the child and located him in the water shortly before 2:20 a.m. A Trooper and fire personnel recovered the toddler from the brook and EMTs began immediate emergency first-aid on the scene for drowning injuries. The child was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police identified the child’s father as Darela Galorenzo, 35 of Readsboro, Vermont. Troopers determined Galorenzo was driving under the influence. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation under police guard. After he was examined and discharged, a trooper transported him to the Cheshire Barracks, where he remains in custody. Police explain that in addition to the OUI and negligent operation of motor vehicle charges, additional charges related to the toddler’s death are anticipated. The investigation is ongoing with no further information being released at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.

