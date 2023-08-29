NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in North Adams during a traffic stop involving two vehicles Thursday.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams Police conducted a traffic stop on August 24th involving two vehicles due to an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers seized the following from both vehicles:

Plastic bags containing approximately 473 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.

Approximately 3,290 bags worth of suspected heroin

One crack pipe

One small piece of rock-like substance

$1,948 in cash

One black iPhone and one black TracFone

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 26-year-old Antonio Laboy of Springfield, an alleged drug trafficker who has been traveling back and forth to Berkshire County from Springfield, was arrested. A search conducted at a North Adams apartment Laboy is connected to had an additional 130 bags of heroin.

Laboy was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday on the following charges:

Trafficking in 36 Grams or more, less than 100 grams of heroin

Trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

His bail was revoked on his pending case and the judge issued $100,000 cash bail on the new charges.