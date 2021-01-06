Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to hold online COVID-19 information session

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) will conduct a digital information session regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. The event is made possible with cooperation from CAT-TV and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

The session will feature SVMC’s Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson, MD. The Chamber’s Executive Director Matthew Harrington will moderate.

Dr. Dobson will answer questions about vaccine operations and detail when individuals in the region should expect to receive the vaccine. Members of the public are invited to view and ask questions during the live Facebook broadcast. The program will also air on CAT-TV’s public channel 1075.

