Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking community donations to fight corona

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation announced a special fund for COVID-19 response on Monday, and is asking for online donations to support the relief effort.

“This is a time of unprecedented need. We are calling on our community to support the efforts of our hospital to save lives.”

Leslie Keefe, SVHC Vice President of Corporate Development

Donations to the Health Care Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will be used to pay for:

  • Additional negative pressure rooms
  • Life-saving supplies, like ventilators, respirators, and personal protective equipment
  • Surge plans to expand patient care areas
  • Support of employees in distress

SVHC’s Auxiliary says it will match up to $100,000 in donations. All donations are tax-deductible.

SVHC also maintains a coronavirus information hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends: (802) 440-8844.

SVHC serves Bennington and Windham Counties of Vermont, eastern Rensselaer and Washington Counties of New York, and northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts.

