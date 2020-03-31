Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking community donations to fight corona

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation announced a special fund for COVID-19 response on Monday, and is asking for online donations to support the relief effort.
Donations to the Health Care Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will be used to pay for:
- Additional negative pressure rooms
- Life-saving supplies, like ventilators, respirators, and personal protective equipment
- Surge plans to expand patient care areas
- Support of employees in distress
SVHC’s Auxiliary says it will match up to $100,000 in donations. All donations are tax-deductible.
SVHC also maintains a coronavirus information hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends: (802) 440-8844.
SVHC serves Bennington and Windham Counties of Vermont, eastern Rensselaer and Washington Counties of New York, and northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts.
