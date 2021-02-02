Snowfall totals reported across western Massachusetts Tuesday

Berkshire County

(WWLP) — Western Massachusetts was hit hard by the winter storm all day Monday into Tuesday, so here’s a list of snowfall totals from across the area. These numbers were reported by trained spotters, on the radio through the National Weather Service, social media, and local residents.

Berkshire County

  • Savoy: 15.4″ 11:00 p.m.
  • Goshen: 15″ 5:30 a.m.
  • Richmond: 14″ 11:00 p.m.
  • Adams: 12″ 10:50 p.m.
  • Stockbridge: 11.5″ 5:40 a.m.
  • Great Barrington: 11″ 5:30 a.m.
  • Sheffield: 10.5″ 7:00 p.m.
  • Lenox: 10.4″ 3:15 a.m.
  • Monterey: 10″ 7:04 p.m.
  • Pittsfield: 10″ 6:05 a.m.
  • Becket: 10″ 5:59 a.m.
  • Clarksburg: 8.5″ 5:24 a.m.
  • Williamstown: 6.6″ 5:24 a.m.
  • Lanesborough: 4.0″ 10:57 p.m.

Franklin County

  • East Hawley: 17.0″ at 11:37 p.m.
  • Rowe: 8.5″ at 11:09 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 8.5″ 12:02 a.m.
  • Erving: 8″ 6:30 a.m.
  • Orange: 7.5″ 9:14 p.m.

Hampden County

  • Feeding Hills: 13.0″ 4:50 a.m.
  • Westfield: 12.5″ 9:48 p.m.
  • West Springfield: 12.0″ 11:21 p.m.
  • Chicopee: 10.0″ 9:12 p.m.
    • Westover in Chicopee: 9″ total
  • Springfield 9.6″ 8:23 p.m.
  • Ludlow: 9.5″ 9:10 p.m.
  • Longmeadow: 8.5″ 10:44 p.m.
  • Hampden: 7.0″ 9:17 p.m.
  • Southwick: 6.0″ 5:01 p.m.
  • Monson: 4.8″ 5:46 p.m.

Hampshire County

  • Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.
  • Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.
  • Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.
  • North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.
  • Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.
  • Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.

