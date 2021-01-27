Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Wednesday

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Berkshire County was forecast to get the worst of the snow from Tuesday’s storm. Most of the Berkshire area got around three to four inches of snow and snow looks like it is starting to taper off Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the roads around Lee looked mostly clear, though some slippery conditions remained. Make sure to drive slow and clear off the car completely before heading out.

A Weather Alert for the snow that started Tuesday and continued through Wednesday morning due to the slick roads. Here is a list of total snowfall reports so far across western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

Conway – 5.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Ashfield – 5 inches as of 7:20 a.m.

Bernardston – 5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Sunderland – 4 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Erving – 4.25 inches as of 5:20 a.m.

Shutesbury – 4.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Greenfield – 5 inches as of 7:30 a.m.

Leyden – 5.0 inches as of 8:30 p.m.

New Salem – 3.8 inches as of 11:17 p.m.

Heath – 3.5 inches as of 7:03 p.m.

Hampden County

Agawam – 3 inches as of 7 a.m.

Westfield – 3.5 inches as of 6 a.m.

West Springfield 3.0 inches as of 10 a.m.

Ludlow – 2.0 inches as of 7:15 p.m.

Springfield – 2.0 inches as of 7:10 p.m.

Monson – 2.0 inches as of 8:25 p.m.

Hampshire County

Williamsburg – 4.3 inches as of 6:45 a.m.

Northampton – 4 inches as of 7 a.m.

Huntington – 4 inches as of 7:49 a.m.

Goshen – 5 inches as of 4:30 a.m.

North Amherst – 3.8 inches as of 7:19 p.m.

Westhampton – 3.0 inches as of 8:14 p.m.

Chesterfield – 3.0 inches as of 5:14 p.m.

Easthampton – 2.8 inches as of 10:30 p.m.

South Hadley – 2.0 inches as of 10:38 p.m.

Amherst center – 2.0 inches as of 8 p.m.

Southampton – 3 inches

Southwick – 4 inches

Westhampton – 4 inches

