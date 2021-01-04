Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday

Berkshire County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) — A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all of western Massachusetts Sunday, where most areas picked up around one to three inches of wet, slushy snow.

Here are the snowfall reports that areas in western Massachusetts saw Sunday into Monday:

  • Agawam: 1.0 inches
  • Cheshire: 1.2 inches
  • Clarksburg: 1.5 inches
  • Goshen: 1.5 inches
  • Great Barrington: 3.0 inches
  • Heath: 1.3 inches
  • Huntington: 2 inches
  • Lee: 2.5 inches
  • North Amherst: 1.1 inches
  • Pittsfield: 2.5 inches
  • Southampton: 2.0 inches
  • Stockbridge: 2.5 inches
  • Williamsburg: .8 inches

The weather advisory was canceled, and snow showers ended by 7 a.m. Monday, but a few lingering flurries were possible after that. Some locations in the western hills could saw four inches by the time the snow ended.

NEWS10 Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report