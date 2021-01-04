Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts after winter weather Sunday

(WWLP) — A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all of western Massachusetts Sunday, where most areas picked up around one to three inches of wet, slushy snow.

Here are the snowfall reports that areas in western Massachusetts saw Sunday into Monday:

Agawam: 1.0 inches

Cheshire: 1.2 inches

Clarksburg: 1.5 inches

Goshen: 1.5 inches

Great Barrington: 3.0 inches

Heath: 1.3 inches

Huntington: 2 inches

Lee: 2.5 inches

North Amherst: 1.1 inches

Pittsfield: 2.5 inches

Southampton: 2.0 inches

Stockbridge: 2.5 inches

Williamsburg: .8 inches

The weather advisory was canceled, and snow showers ended by 7 a.m. Monday, but a few lingering flurries were possible after that. Some locations in the western hills could saw four inches by the time the snow ended.