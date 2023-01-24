PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the purposes of parking restrictions. The snow emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will go on until 7 a.m. on Friday.

The City of Pittsfield says that trash and recycling pickup will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday servicing Tuesday’s routes. Pickup for the rest of the week is still on a scheduled one-day delay.

Residents are asked to use off-street parking and adhere to the following rules:

• Between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;

• Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street;

and

• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking

garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Wednesday

through the duration of the emergency.

Those in violation of the above parking rules may be towed at the owner’s expense.