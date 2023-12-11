PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, effective 7 a.m. on Monday. The snow emergency will last through 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Throughout the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If off-street parking is unavailable, residents are asked to observe the following alternate-side parking rules:

From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, parking will be on the odd side of the street.

From 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, parking will be on the even side of the street

Residents can use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking. It will be open to the public throughout the snow emergency.

All other signed parking regulations are active. Non-permitted cars are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lots between midnight and 7 a.m. Cars violating these parking regulations may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Residents are asked to clear snow from around fire hydrants near their properties. Residents are also advised that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24 hours of a snowstorm.