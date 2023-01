DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A snow emergency has been declared in the town of Dalton, Massachusetts, according to the Dalton Police Department and Dalton Highway department. The snow emergency will go into effect on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. and ending on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

No on-street parking will be permitted during this time. Any cars parked on the streets are subject to towing at the owner’s expense. Anyone with questions can contact the Dalton Police Department at (413) 684-0300.