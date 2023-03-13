DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ahead of the incoming winter storm, a snow emergency has been declared for Dalton, Massachusetts. The emergency is in effect from 4 p.m. on Monday until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

No on-street parking is allowed during this time. Any vehicles parked on town roads could be towed at the owner’s expense.

The entire NEWS10 area is under a Winter Storm Warning between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.