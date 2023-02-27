ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Due to the snow in the upcoming forecast, The Adams Department Department of Public Works has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will take effect at midnight on Tuesday, February 28, and last until Wednesday, March 1, at 6 a.m.

Cars cannot park or be unattended on any street, highway, or public parking lot during the snow emergency. Cars cannot also be parked in any open municipal parking lot during the snow emergency for snow clearance. The Adams Police Department says the snow emergency is in addition to the existing winter overnight parking ban.